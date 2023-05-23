PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city with the most obvious name in Oregon is asking the public to name its newly purchased street sweeper.

The Oregon City Public Works Department announced its “Name the New Street Sweeper” competition on May 22, calling for anyone under the age of 17 to submit their best names for the street cleaning vehicle. Contestants can submit their ideas by filling out forms provided at the Oregon City Library. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 16.

The contest takes inspiration from the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council, which held a contest in March of 2016 that gave birth to the famed polar research ship “Boaty McBoatface.”

“We want to hear from Oregon City’s creative kids,” Oregon City stated in its contest announcement. “Share with us what you think our new street sweeper should be named.”

From these entries, a committee will select five names to be shared on the Oregon City Facebook page. The public will then vote on a final winner, which will be decided by June 30.

“The new street sweeper is replacing a much older vehicle that has been in the City’s fleet far beyond its expected life span,” the city said.

The new street sweeper is expected to arrive in early fall of 2023.