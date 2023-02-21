PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-car accident in Damascus on Tuesday shut down a highway and resulted in both drivers being hospitalized, according to Clackamas Fire.

Crews responded to the accident on Highway 212 and Bartell Rd just after 7 a.m. One of the drivers had to be removed from their vehicle, which was heavily damaged, and both individuals were taken to local hospitals, officials say.

The highway is still shut down as of Tuesday afternoon.

With roads getting slippery, Clackamas Fire encourages people to drive safely.