Homes in Oregon City evacuated due to brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rapidly moving brush fire is causing homes to be evacuated in Oregon City on Friday.

Clackamas Fire said there was a EVACUATION LEVEL 3 – GO NOW for the following addresses on Pam Drive: 16907, 16899, 16811, 16886, 16828, 16850, 16864, 16900 Redland Rd. 15361, 15231, 15181, 15141.

There are also Level 2 evacuation orders in place — get set to leave. The Level 2 is for all addresses off Kraft Road and all cross streets plus Edenwild Lane.

Deputies assisting @clackamasfire with Level 3 evacuations on S Pam Dr off Holcomb Blvd near Oregon City due to a brush fire. This includes about 18 residents. #alert https://t.co/QDYZGTsiLC pic.twitter.com/NkQWiuUquK — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 16, 2021

It may only be mid-April but the dry and breezy conditions coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures combined to elevate the fire danger through the weekend.

There is no rain in the forecast until sometime next week and the temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s over the weekend. The wind returned as the offshore flow kicks back up, and extra caution should be continued.

Clark County is the latest to issue a burn ban that takes effect on Friday and will last for a week. All burning permits issued before Friday have been rescinded.

In Oregon, Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Polk and Linn counties have already issued burn bans.