Hospital mourns ‘much-loved’ surgeon killed in ski accident

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — A hospital in Hood River is mourning the loss of a beloved surgeon who died Tuesday in an accident on Mt Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Dr. Cory Johnston was found by two climbers at 9,400 feet in the Illumination Saddle area. Deputies said he was back-country skiing and had fallen from an unknown height. Despite being alive when climbers found him, Johnston died before paramedics arrived.

Johnston was a surgeon at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital’s Chief Executive Jeanie Vieira described him as a “much-loved member of the Providence family” who was a “compassionate, caring man who was friendly and approachable.”

The statement reads, in part:

“Patients told us he always took time to address their concerns, explain their conditions and answer their questions before and after procedures. We also know how much he loved his wife, Dr. Pippa Newell, and their two children. As many of you know, Dr. Newell is also part of our Providence family, serving as medical director of our liver cancer program. She is a well-regarded cancer researcher, and a respected physician with The Oregon Clinic.

Dr. Johnston also loved the outdoors – everything from cycling to sailing to running and being on the mountain. When we think of him, we’ll remember the photos of his adventures, or playing with his kids … and, of course, his caring for our patients.

This is an extremely sad time for all of us. Please hold Pippa, their children and the entire family in your prayers. We all will support each other, with special caring outreach for our caregivers who work closely with both Dr. Johnston and Dr. Newell, and, of course, the patients we all serve.“

KOIN 6 News will update this story later in the day.

Dr. Cory Johnston died in a skiing accident on Mt. Hood, Feb. 25, 2020. (Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital)