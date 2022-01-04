Heavy snow forces closure of Hwy 26, ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 26 remains closed in both directions from Rhododendron to Highway 35 after heavy snow forced officials to shut the roadway down Monday.

Many drivers have been parked overnight waiting for the highway to reopen.

Downed trees along the east end of the roadway are forcing the highway to remain closed, according to Don Hamilton from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Snow was falling at such a rapid rate Monday that ODOT said their crews weren’t able to keep up. Over 2 feet of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours around Mount Hood.

Another half to a full foot of snow is forecasted for Government Camp, while the Santiam and Willamette passes may get 20 inches of snow throughout Tuesday. Dave Tragethon from Mount Hood Meadows said the park got around 32″ of snow in a 24 hour period Monday.

Tragethon told KOIN 6 the park was suspending their operations Tuesday due to heavy snow and road closures in the area. Timberline Lodge also closed for the day. Both ski parks said they plan to reopen tomorrow.

Avalanche danger remains a concern in the backcountry and above the tree lines around the mountain.

Interstate 84 is reopened except for milepost 256 to 357 just 3 miles west of La Grande. SR 14 in Washington also reopened.