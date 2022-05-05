PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses who saw an alleged homicide Wednesday at a workplace in unincorporated Clackamas County told KOIN 6 News the scene was chaotic.

Doug Bufkin, an off-duty nurse with OHSU who tried to save the victim’s life, said he was at a gymnastics studio with his son when he noticed a commotion next door.

“I saw a bunch of people running around,” he said.

Bufkin said he saw a man who appeared to be stabbed laying between the parking lot and a nearby shop, and his training kicked in. He said he thought, “this is the only thing I can do. I have to help because I’m trained to do this.”

Bufkin gave the man CPR until deputies got to the scene around 11 a.m. near the 1500 block of SE For Mor Court, and they took over. He did not survive.

“I didn’t have any other way to resuscitate him and I wanted to make sure to help in any way I could,” Bufkin said.

Although CCSO didn’t state where the alleged homicide happened, a woman who works in the area told KOIN 6 News it took place at a business down the road from her.

“I just heard a lot of sirens. When I came to the front desk, I noticed they were going down For Mor,” said Kelly, who did not provide her last name. “It’s alarming when it’s so close and you got someone running around and you don’t know what going on. So, I just chose to lock down the office.”

“It was very sad. I felt bad, especially for his coworkers,” Bufkin said. “I don’t think you ever go to work expecting that to happen.”

Authorities said they found the suspect a short distance away from the scene of the crime, but they were also seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the a hospital in a Life Flight.

CCSO has not specified how the victim died or how the suspect was injured, and neither of them have been publicly identified.

“I just hope things stop being so violent out there soon,” Bufkin said.

CCSO is conducting the investigation and is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case # 22-010099.