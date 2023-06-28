There is limited confirmed information at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local authorities confirmed they’re investigating the death of a newborn baby near Oregon City.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tells KOIN 6 News the infant died Monday afternoon on South Maywood Street in unincorporated Clackamas County. How the baby’s death occurred remains unclear.

The sheriff’s office says because it is an open investigation, information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates once more information is available.