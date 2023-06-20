OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City Pride Night has been “a long time in the making,” said coordinator Wesley Hanson.

Oregon City Pride Night gets underway at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Oregon City Children’s Theatre. It’s the first time there’s been a Pride Night in Oregon City — an open, public event for the queer community.

“I grew up in this city being chased, beaten, thrown in lockers, had my head flushed down toilets because I was queer in high school,” said Hanson. “In this community, in this city, sometimes it’s not the safest and we know where we’re tolerated a lot but where are we actually welcomed at.”

Creating that safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ community is one of the driving reasons behind why they’re now hosting a pride event.

“Queer people are a part of literally every single community and Oregon City is one of the bigger cities in Oregon,” said Lisa Halcomb, an event sponsor and owner of Happyrock Coffee Roasting Co. “Quite frankly, the fact that we haven’t had a Pride before now is incredibly overdue. Every time I talk to people about this event happening, they’re ecstatic and can’t wait to get involved and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Some of those involved say it was a no-brainer to get involved.

A sign for the Oregon City Pride Night on display, June 20, 2023 (KOIN)

“I’ve lived in Oregon City for 3 years now and I would say for the first 2 years, I was incredibly closeted which was a very weird experience to have as an adult,” said event sponsor and local realtor Alexa Lachman.

“I did not know where I was safe and there are times when the other side, if you will, gets very loud in this community and most people in this community are loving and accepting and wonderful human beings but they don’t necessarily know what it feels like to be out and about in a town where you’re not quite sure because you’re not from there,” she said. “There’s a lot more love and acceptance here for LGBTQ+ people, we just need to know we have each other’s backs and stand up, and the more we stand up, the more people will stand up for us also.”

The family-friendly Pride Night will have a DJ, drag shows, family readings, raffles and more. But as word spread, some in the community have not been supportive. They push backed to organizers and even sponsors by email and social media.

“We’ve gotten a few emails but I will give credit to the fact that it’s an open dialogue with some of them because they kind of came in with spears out, so we responded with kindness and said we understand that we have a difference of opinion here but we’re not going to make it through it if the conversation is not had,” said Michelle Leigh, founder and director of the Oregon City Children’s Theatre, which will host the Pride Night.

She said they had some people engage in conversation — and that made a difference.

“Change doesn’t happen until we hear each other, understand each other, and then move forward,” she said.

A Pride button being worn in Oregon City, June 20, 2023 (KOIN)

Sponsors who spoke with KOIN 6 News all said they plan to stay on as sponsors and allies.

Organizers said a big part of having this event, beyond the Pride celebration itself, is to also benefit local organizations. Proceeds will go toward The Living Room — a non-profit for queer and trans youth — as well as the Oregon City Children’s Theatre, which says about a third of the kids who participate are LGBTQ+.

“Not being a part of that community, I didn’t recognize the importance, to be really frank with you,” Leigh said. “I’ve been running this theatre for 19 years. About a third of the kids who participate in my theatre are a part of the LGBTQ community. As I’ve watched those kids grow up and transition or become proud of who they are or share their stories more openly, I realize how far back I had the privilege of having those kids in my presence, but I didn’t recognize how important my presence was in their life.”

Leigh said the kids need to know “they are loved, they need to know they’re important, and they need to know that organizations like mine will stand behind them, beside them, in front of them, because that’s our job as adults.”

Wesley Hanson, an organizer of the Oregon City Pride Night, June 20, 2023 (KOIN)

While some may fight back against Pride Night, Hanson said they’re not going anywhere.

“The bad is bad, but the good way out-trumps anything else that has been coming. I’d say for all of the hate that has been thrown this way, the love has been 400% more. People are ready and it’s time. It’s 2023,” said Hanson. “I’m here, I’m queer, I’m not going anywhere. I’m here for the queers, the weirdos, the millennials. I’m here for people like me and I’m here for my community.”