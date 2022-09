PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you ever heard of “cowcohol?” It’s the boozy by-product of the leftover ingredient, whey, from the cheese-making process.

TMK Creamery, a small, local dairy farm, is now making “cowcohol” after completing its first creamery-distillery.

Kohr Harlan went out to Canby to learn how the creamery turns whey into vodka.