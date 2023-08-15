PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For over 100 years, the Clackamas County Fair has been held in Canby, and it returns Tuesday for the 2023 season.

Running during the third week of August, the fair features rides, exhibits, local goods, and of course their world-class rodeo.

Tickets to the fair are available on the Clackamas County Event Center website.

KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited the fairgrounds early for a preview of what this year’s fair has in store.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information.