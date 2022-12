PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Winter Fair & Holiday Market is open this weekend.

From rum to candles to everything in between, dozens of local vendors have it all. Attendees can take a stroll and be dazzled by the 200,000 lights showcased.

The event is running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

