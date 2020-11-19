Lake Oswego police: Teen left deer heads near BLM signs

Community members held a vigil on Nov. 1 after severed deer heads were found near a Black Lives Matter sign and another political sign in a Lake Oswego neighborhood. (Credit: Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Lake Oswego police identified a suspect after an investigation into severed deer heads left at or near homes in the Palisades neighborhood.

The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old Lake Oswego male, though Lake Oswego Police Sgt. Tom Hamann said the department is not releasing his name as he has not yet been charged.

Passersby reported the severed deer head sightings at 9:19 a.m. and 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, with one on the corner of Greentree Road and Campus Way and the other on the 2700 block of Greentree Road. The two deer heads were left next to Black Lives Matter signs and other political signage.

“Thanks to assistance that was received from the community, one of our School Resource Officers was able to work with our detectives to identify a suspect in these cases,” read a press release sent by the LOPD Nov. 17. “We are grateful the community came together to support these families, and we are hopeful that this new information can provide some comfort to those who were affected.”

The case has now been referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. The facts will be reviewed before possible charges are filed.