Lake Oswego schools placed in lockdown due to ‘possible threat’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say Lake Oswego High School has been placed in a “secure and hold,” while the junior high and Central Office are in “secure” late Thursday morning.

The school district said no harm has occurred but they are “taking every precaution to verify the situation.” All students and staff are remaining inside, no one is being let in or out of the campuses.

According to Lake Oswego police, there was information about a possible threat that they are tracking down. Authorities say there is no active threat, but they are erring on the side of caution. They say the high school is the main location.

Parents are asked to not come to the schools.

Please do NOT respond to the school right now. We will share more information As it becomes available. https://t.co/By2pBrA2AY — Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) December 16, 2021

KOIN 6 will continue updating this story as it develops.