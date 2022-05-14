PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After being open for not even a year, the Eagle Creek Trail is temporarily closed due to a landslide.

The US Forest Service tweeted earlier Saturday the “significant landslide” was about 25 feet wide about a mile from the trailhead. The trail is closed until “crews can get in there to clear the trail.”

There was no time frame given for the trail to be cleared.

The trail was closed for years following the Eagle Creek Fire. The trail reopened in January 2021 but has closed periodically since then because of landslides, atmospheric river and maintenance.