PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County Grand Jury ruled an Oregon State Police Trooper and Clackamas County Detective justified in shooting and killing a man during an attempted traffic stop in Milwaukie over the summer.

According to authorities, in the early morning hours of June 18, law enforcement tried to pull 24-year-old Derrick Dewayne Clark over because he appeared to be driving under the influence. However, when they tried to stop him, officials say Clark sped off and crashed in a ditch, west of the North Clackamas Aquatic Park.

When Clark was ordered to step out of the vehicle, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said he got out with a handgun.

He was shot twice and died at the scene.

The DA’s Office said Detective Dan Ferguson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole were both involved in the shooting. Both were placed on leave during the investigation.