PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2021, Clackamas County resident Brandon Wintringham lost his life to a fentanyl overdose.

Brandon’s parents recently sat down with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to tell his story in a powerful new video they hope will raise awareness about the impact fentanyl is having on our community.

CCSO says Brandon was one of 34 fatal-overdose victims in the county in 2021.

Chad Wintringham, Brandon’s father, shared more of his story on AM Extra. Brandon’s full story can be heard here.