PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chime the gutters and release the white smoke, Oregon City’s newest street sweeper has been named.

Following a weeks-long contest that encouraged local youths to name the newest addition to its fleet of street sweepers, Oregon City announced Tuesday that its new sweeper will be named “C-SweeP0.”

The winning name, a parody of the Star Wars character C-3PO, was submitted by 7-year-old Oregon City resident Kennedy Gibb. While the city initially whittled the dozens of funny and interesting submissions down to five finalists, Oregon City Communications Manager Jarrod Lyman said that Gibb’s submission ultimately received the most votes from the public on Facebook.

“We had a lot of great suggestions from the kids, and each of the five finalists garnered substantial support on Facebook,” Lyman said. “In the end, it was Kennedy’s suggestion that came out ahead.”

From left to right: Assistant Public Works Director Vance Walker, City Engineer Dayna Webb, Kennedy Gibb and her mother Alexis Cardwell, Communications Manager Jarrod Lyman and Public Works Director John Lewis. (Oregon City)

The winner was announced during the city’s annual “Touch-A-Truck” event organized by the Oregon City Library, where kids interact with a variety of city-used vehicles like fire trucks, patrol cars, bulldozers and more. The new street sweeper, which is replacing an older, recently decommissioned sweeper. The Oregon City Public Works department says that it plans to print “C-SweeP0” and Gibb’s name on the side of the machine when it arrives in the fall. To show its thanks, the city says it will also offer Gibb’s a ride around town in the shiny, new sweeper … Don’t forget to move your cars.

“We appreciate everyone who took part in either coming up with names or voting for their favorites,” Lyman said. “Oregon City once again showed its close sense of community by coming together for this fun contest.”