Medics tried for over 30 minutes to revive the victim but were unsuccessful

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 44-year-old man drowned in the Clackamas River on Sunday after jumping into the river from a cement water intake, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the man leaped from the intake, which was located in the middle of the river, and disappeared under the water.

Family members called 911 after other swimmers were unable to locate him. Personnel from Clackamas Fire recovered the victim shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, CCSO said.

Medics tried for over 30 minutes to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.