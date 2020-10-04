Man, 60, falls down embankment, hits head near Estacada

Clackamas County

LifeFlight blocked Hwy 224 for an hour

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Clackamas Fire crew uses a rope system to get to a man after he fell down a 30-40 foot embankment. October 3, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old man was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after he fell down a steep embankment and struck his head, said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man fell roughly 30 to 40 feet, near Estacada at milepost 27 on Highway 224. Rescue crews with Clackamas Fire were called out to the scene–the team created a rope system to get down the steep slope and retrieve the man.

A LifeFlight helicopter landed on the highway and brought the man to a nearby trauma center for his injuries. The sheriff’s office said the highway was blocked for roughly an hour for this operation. The roadway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

A LifeFlight helicopter blocks Highway 224 near Estacada while transporting an injured man. October 3, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The man’s medical condition is unknown at this time.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss