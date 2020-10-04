Man, 60, falls down embankment, hits head near Estacada

Clackamas Fire crew uses a rope system to get to a man after he fell down a 30-40 foot embankment. October 3, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old man was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after he fell down a steep embankment and struck his head, said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man fell roughly 30 to 40 feet, near Estacada at milepost 27 on Highway 224. Rescue crews with Clackamas Fire were called out to the scene–the team created a rope system to get down the steep slope and retrieve the man.

A LifeFlight helicopter landed on the highway and brought the man to a nearby trauma center for his injuries. The sheriff’s office said the highway was blocked for roughly an hour for this operation. The roadway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

A LifeFlight helicopter blocks Highway 224 near Estacada while transporting an injured man. October 3, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The man’s medical condition is unknown at this time.