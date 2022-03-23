PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he robbed an auto parts store, led authorities on a chase and got his car stuck on a “small grassy hill.”

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Demarcus Donte Roundtree walked out of the AutoZone at 10722 Southeast 82nd Avenue with multiple stolen items when an employee followed and asked him if he was going to pay for it.

Roundtree reportedly yelled at the worker and brandished a gun, deputies said, and then drove off in a silver Cadillac sedan.

Deputies responded to the report at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, finding Roundtree in a parking lot near the shop, on Southeast King Road. CCSO said Roundtree saw them and drove off, leading deputies on a chase that ended after he drove the sedan up a small hill and got it stuck.

Roundtree was checked at the hospital and then arrested on the following charges:

First-degree robbery

Menacing

Second-degree theft

Attempt to Elude a Police Officer

His bail was set at $265,000 at the Clackamas County Jail.

CCSO asked anyone with information to contact the tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case No. 22-006677.