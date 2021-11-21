Man arrested, cut 2 with scissors on MAX platform

Clackamas County

by: Michaela Bourgeois

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after attacking two men with a pair of scissors around 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Green Line MAX platform on Southeast Sunndyside Road in unincorporated Clackamas County.   

Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old Joseph Haddenham who police said confronted two men, ages 24 and 25, and cut them with a pair of scissors.

On the scene, deputies said they found an intoxicated male being restrained by several people.  

Officers said while interviewing Haddenham, he made statements leading officers to believe the attack could have been motivated by the victim’s race.

The two victims received medical attention on-site but declined further treatment.

Haddenham was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and was booked into Clackamas County Jail.

Authorities said Haddenham faces various charges including assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and bias crime. Haddenham’s bail was set at $548,000.

