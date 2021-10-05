Man charged with bias crime after attacking woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for attacking a woman and now faces bias crime charges after beating a woman repeatedly, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said this happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 82nd Drive and Luther Road. According to CCSO, a deputy spotted a woman running from a man who was punching her over and over again.

Police arrested the man, identified as Raymond Buffalo-Keys.

Buffalo-Keys, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, said he did not know the woman and he attacked her because of her race, officials said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the assault or the suspect to contact CCSO at 503.723.4949 and reference Case No. 21-021312.