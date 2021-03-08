Man dead after ejected from car in Molalla rollover crash

The black Chevy Tahoe rolled through a berry field, landing on its side northwest of the driver, Galdino Salazar on March 7, 2021 officials said. (Courtesy/Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle after it rolled over and crashed on South Cramer Road near South Barndards Road in Molalla Sunday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The black Chevy Tahoe rolled through a berry field, landing on its side northwest of the driver, Galdino Salazar, officials said.

Deputies and paramedics attempted to save Salazar’s life but he eventually died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Salazar was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the crash, although it is not known if impairment was a factor in the accident.