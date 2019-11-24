Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Man ditches girlfriend in car to run from police

Clackamas County

Lucas Beyer had multiple warrants out for his arrest

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is behind bars Saturday night after he ditched his girlfriend to run from police in Oregon City.

Local police said the suspect was pulled over on Highway 213 near Beaver Creek Road. Once he stopped, he bolted from the car, leaving his new girlfriend behind in the passenger seat.

The suspect was eventually found in the backyard of a home in the Crabtree Terrace Neighborhood, thanks to the help of a police K-9.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lucas Beyers had several warrants out for his arrest based on charges for delivering heroin.

Police said the girlfriend had no idea about his criminal history. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget