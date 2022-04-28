PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas man is facing at least 10 years in prison after prosecutors say he robbed a local public house at gunpoint and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Prosecutors said 40-year-old Dustin Lee Henderson held up the Lighthouse Pub in Clackamas with a handgun more than two years ago on November 22, 2019. He was convicted on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed Henderson hand a bag to a clerk and take five cartons of cigarettes. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon, he then fired a round when the pub’s owner chased him through the parking lot.

No injuries were reported in the release.

Officials said police later found a .22 caliber bullet casing around the scene and arrested Henderson at a nearby mobile home lot. While carrying out a subsequent search warrant, investigators found the stolen cigarettes and a .22 pistol later linked to Henderson through DNA analysis, officials said.

Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case along with the Oregon State Police and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A federal jury in Portland indicted Henderson on January 22, 2020 and found him guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges:

– Interfering with commerce with threats or violence

– Possessing a firearm in furtherance of, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to, a crime of violence

– Illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

He now faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, with a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release and a maximum sentence of life in prison.