Man reported missing after not returning to Oregon City care home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 31-year-old man who did not return to his adult care home after visiting a family member Sunday.

Police say Justin Mark Smith was last seen exiting a cab near Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Portland.

Smith is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue and black striped shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Police say Smith has several medical conditions and is without his prescription medication.

Anyone who sees Smith or anyone who saw him Sunday evening should call the Clackamas County non-emergency line at (503) 655-8211 and refer to Oregon City case number 21-012934.