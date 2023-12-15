Authorities say 26-year-old Jean M. Descamps became unresponsive as he was being transported to a behavioral health center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who died Tuesday night while being transported by police officers from a hospital has been identified.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jean M. Descamps became unresponsive as he was being transported to a behavioral health center by officers from the Milwaukie Police Department.

Officers said they began CPR but Descamps couldn’t be resuscitated and was declared dead.

The Medical Examiner says the cause of death was likely related to a drug overdose with “contributing natural causes.” The final determination will be made from a pending toxicology report.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 — refer to Portland police case number 23-320906 or Milwaukie police case number 23-8554.