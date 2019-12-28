Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Masked man wanted in multiple Happy Valley robberies

Clackamas County

Police are searching for the man's identity

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man who they said robbed several businesses across Happy Valley.

According to investigators, the suspect charged into a Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Sunnyside right after it opened at 7 a.m. and forced an employee to give him money. He had a knife in-hand. Authorities said this same suspect also robbed a Subway as well as a car wash in Clackamas County.

Surveillance video from the Carl’s Jr. shows the suspect with a black ski mask pulled over his face. He is approximately 6 feet tall and heavy set. Witnesses said he had short, white facial hair.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has dubbed him the Opening Bell Bandit and said anyone with tips on who the suspect is should call them at 503.723.4949.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget