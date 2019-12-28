Masked man wanted in multiple Happy Valley robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man who they said robbed several businesses across Happy Valley.

According to investigators, the suspect charged into a Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Sunnyside right after it opened at 7 a.m. and forced an employee to give him money. He had a knife in-hand. Authorities said this same suspect also robbed a Subway as well as a car wash in Clackamas County.

Surveillance video from the Carl’s Jr. shows the suspect with a black ski mask pulled over his face. He is approximately 6 feet tall and heavy set. Witnesses said he had short, white facial hair.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has dubbed him the Opening Bell Bandit and said anyone with tips on who the suspect is should call them at 503.723.4949.