The damage caused to the Milwaukie home that authorities say was “overfilled” with household items. (Clackamas Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie home with “hoarding conditions” was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Clackamas Fire District and the Milwaukie Police Department responded to a reported house fire near the intersection of Harrison Street and 29th Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m. Arriving on scene, police and firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flame.

“This scene was challenging and dangerous given the hoarding conditions that were present,” the Clackamas Fire District said.

Flames seen rising from the home. (Clackamas Fire)

The scene of the fire around sunrise. (Milwaukie Police Department)

One resident was found standing outside the home when rescuers arrived. No other people are believed to have been inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were suffered in connection to the fire.

Additional homes were evacuated in the area when the fire began to spread to the surrounding trees and a neighboring home. Despite “significant” challenges caused by the amount of items inside the home, MPD said that firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and stop it from destroying the neighboring homes.

“As Clackamas Fire crews arrived, officers saw the adjacent residence had also caught fire and entered the residence to evacuate the occupants,” MPD said. “All people and animals in the affected homes made it out to safety and were accounted for, no injuries were reported.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Witnesses told police that they saw one or more people in the area around the time the fire began. Anyone who may have more information about the people seen in the area is asked to email Officer Campos at camposme@milwaukieoregon.gov.