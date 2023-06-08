Shannon Pompella, 50, was eventually taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man barricaded himself in his house for several hours on Wednesday after a “violent altercation” involving gunfire earlier in the day, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shannon Pompella, 50, was eventually taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bail at Clackamas County Jail.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of SE 79th Avenue & SE Otty Street near Milwaukie, authorities said. Pompella had allegedly assaulted another man after a disagreement. After Pompella got into his Ford pickup, the other man threw a rock at the truck, which prompted Pompella to fire a handgun in the direction of the other man, officials said.

After the altercation, Pompella left the scene and returned to his home. CCSO says deputies interviewed the other man before responding to Pompella’s residence.

When Pompella refused to leave his home, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene, according to authorities. He finally exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident at 10:30 p.m., after hours of negotiation, officials said.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing and is seeking additional information on the case. They encourage anyone with information to contact the office’s tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip — reference case #23-011938.