A motorhome was engulfed in flames that extended to two nearby vehicles Friday afternoon in Milwaukie. (Courtesy: Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorhome was engulfed in flames that extended to two nearby vehicles Friday afternoon in Milwaukie, according to Clackamas Fire.

Fire crews say they arrived at the blaze around 2:59 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of smoke coming from a motorhome at 7100 SE Wilshire Street.

Officials with Clackamas Fire say the crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly with no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

