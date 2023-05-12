PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Milwaukie Police Department officer has been charged with misconduct by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

David McVeigh was charged with official misconduct in the first degree on Wednesday, officials announced. Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News state this stems from an alleged November 2019 incident, in which McVeigh is accused of engaging in “sexual contact with another while on duty.”

In a press release on Friday, the Milwaukie Police Department said they recognize “the incredible importance of the authority bestowed upon its police officers and understands that allegations of this nature can call into question the public trust for this essential service.”

“We are committed to addressing any abuse of power or authority for personal gain as a very serious breach of public trust and a violation of criminal law,” the statement continued.

MPD says McVeigh worked for the department from March 2016 to March 2023, when his contract was terminated.

Officials ask anyone with related concerns about McVeigh’s conduct to contact Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 503-723-4949.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.