Milwaukie school drum line prepares for international contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drum line ran out of Rex Putnam High School is teaching kids life-long skills that go beyond the world of music.

The Kingsmen Thunder is a one-of-a-kind program for the Portland metro area, but its director hopes they can inspire other schools to start their own competitive drum lines.

Rene Ormae-Jarmer is the caption head of the Kingsmen Thunder, a Rex Putnam graduate and currently prepping her students for this year’s Wintergard International competition in the spring.

Her passion for music helps inspire her students to become great at their instruments and build a bond with one another.

“Music is for everybody so we want to make sure we’re teaching the kids how to be in a team, how to work together and make sure we’re building up and making all the boats rise,” Ormae-Jarmer said.

Graduates from the Kingsmen Thunder have gone on to play in military drum corps, become educators and some even works as professional percussionists in the local and worldwide music scene.

The drum line is looking for support to help supply uniforms and transportation costs. For more information, visit the website here.