‘Moto Bandit’ sought after string of ClackCo burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect dubbed the “Moto Bandit” is being sought after a burglary spree in Clackamas County.

The Moto Bandit is accused of multiple late-night burglaries at several restaurants and a pub, along with ATM break-in attempts. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, along with a woman who was seen with him the day before one of his alleged crimes.

The suspect is described as a white man, with brown hair, 30-42 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and weighs around 185-240 lbs. He has been seen wearing blue jeans, a heavy red flannel shirt or jacket under a black leather vest with two zippers on the front and a distinctive bucket-style helmet. He also wears goggles and may have a North Face backpack on his motorcycle.

The acquaintance seen with him is described as a white woman with brown hair in her 20s or 30s.

Authorities are searching for this man, dubbed the “Moto Bandit,” for a string of burglaries in Clackamas County. (CCSO)

Authorities are searching for this man, dubbed the “Moto Bandit” and a female acquaintance for their alleged involvement in string of burglaries in Clackamas County. (CCSO)

Broken windows at Chester’s Pub in Clackamas County. (CCSO)

Broken windows at Philadelphia Cheesesteaks in Clackamas County (CCSO)

Broken windows at Elmer’s in Clackamas County (CCSO)

Burglary spree

The first restaurant the Moto Bandit is believed to have hit is Philadelphia’s Steaks & Hoagies on Willamette Drive in West Linn. Video footage from April 4 shows a man riding a black 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle to the building, removing two electric meters from outside in what officers say is an attempt to disable its security systems and then left.

He returned to the scene at 4 a.m., smashed in the front door of the sandwich restaurant with a hammer. However, it seems that a bread delivery truck arrived for the morning and deterred the man from entering.

Footage shows a man of the same description eating at the restaurant the previous evening.

The suspect was seen on video patronizing at least of the establishments before the business was robbed. The alleged burglar has also been caught on surveillance footage breaking open a window or glass door at each business in the early morning.

Authorities say the man struck again less than two hours later — this time at the Elmer’s restaurant on Southeast 82nd Drive.

According to CCSO, the Moto Bandit arrived at the Elmer’s on the same motorcycle wearing the same distinctive helmet. He entered the restaurant by breaking open a window and then used a small electric saw to cut open an ATM inside the restaurant before fleeing.

Although he failed to get any cash from the ATM, the suspect is estimated to have caused $1,000 damage to the restaurant.

On Tuesday, April 13, Chester’s Pub on Southeast Highway 26 in Boring was robbed.

Surveillance video shows a suspect arriving at the pub shortly before 3 a.m. on his motorcycle. The man then broke through a window, causing $800 in damage. He went inside the restaurant and used a small electric saw to cut into an ATM. The man failed to get into the cash box, but did cause an estimated $200 in damage to the machine being riding away from the scene.

On Thursday, April 29, the Moto Bandit allegedly hit Elmer’s once again — and the attempted burglary escalated into a police chase.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Clackamas County deputy responded an alarm going off at the restaurant. Once there, the deputy saw a Harley style motorcycle fleeing the parking lot.

The deputy was familiar with the Moto Bandit’s description and a chase ensued.

CCSO says the chase took them north on I-205 from 82nd Drive. The deputy said they saw a female passenger on the motorcycle, so they stopped pursuing out of caution for her safety.

Authorities later learned the ATM inside Elmer’s had been damaged by a small electric saw in a break-in attempt.

Surveillance footage of the suspect is available to view here. Anyone with information urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by calling 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case #s 21-006831, 21-007485 and 21-008824.