Motorcyclist killed in crash near Estacada

Intersection of Folsom Road and Highway 224 where a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday (Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash three miles north of Estacada Monday evening.

The Oregon State Police said Jonathan Kraemer, 36, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 224. Around 5 p.m., a Mitsubishi Galant turned left onto the highway from Folsom Road and collided with Kraemer who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, Christopher Reynolds, 47, was not injured in the crash. OSP did not state if Reynolds was cited.

A GoFundMe has been setup for Kraemer’s memorial fund here.