Mt. Hood Meadows, Timberline suspend operations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Meadows and Timberline, two of the largest ski resorts in Oregon, announced they are temporarily suspending operations.

Both resort’s suspensions will last through at least Sunday, March 22.

“As much as we want to continue to run lifts and provide quality mountain recreational experiences, we have concluded that suspending operations at this time is the prudent course of action,” officials from Mt. Hood Meadows said in a release Sunday.

Furthermore, Mt. Hood Meadows will be spending the week sanitizing its facilities and equipment, working with state and local health authorities and considering potential operating scenarios that would allow the resort to reopen “in a responsible manner.”

Anyone who had purchased an advanced products (i.e. lift tickets) for Sunday or the upcoming week will be refunded automatically. Additionally, pass holders and multi-day product users will be contacted with by resort officials within the next week with new, alternative accommodation options.

Timberline said its hotel–which includes the Cascade Dining Room, Rm’s Head Bar, and Wy’East Gallery–will remain open during the closure on the slopes. However, anyone who is showing flu like symptoms is asked to stay home and reschedule their stay.

This is truly an unprecedented situation and a very difficult time,” said Timberline President Jeff Kohnstamm in a release Sunday. “We will get through it and we will be better for it.”

