PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vending machines stocked with Narcan have been installed by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at three separate locations, officials announced Wednesday.

Funded by a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program (COSSUP), the vending machines serve as a tool for the sheriff’s office to help combat opioid overdoses due to the fentanyl epidemic.

“Making Narcan available and free of charge can help prevent overdoses. Narcan quickly blocks the effects of opioids on the brain — allowing a person suffering breathing problems due to an overdose to be revived,” CCSO said. “The vending machines allow people to access the drug without having to interact with anyone else, potentially bypassing the stigma or embarrassment of reaching out for help.”

The vending machines will be located at the Clackamas County Jail, Transition Center and Parole & Probation Office.

“Many people we interact with have unmet needs,” said Melanie Menear, who helped develop the program. “Oftentimes, people are seeking resources, but they don’t necessarily know where to go, or they don’t really enjoy interacting with people. Having something like a vending machine, where it really is a no-contact thing, they will have the option to answer a couple of questions and provide their contact information or remain anonymous before their items are dispensed. For anyone who indicates they would like help or needs resources, our community partners will reach out to them to help meet their needs.”

While the main purpose of the vending machines is to dispense Narcan, CCSO says they will also offer free hygiene products such as soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, HIV testing kits, pregnancy tests, condoms and feminine hygiene products.