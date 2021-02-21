National Guard delivers supplies to Oregonians still without power

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — As tens of thousands of Oregonians go on day 10 without power, members of the Oregon Air National Guard are stepping in to help deliver supplies to those in need in Clackamas County.

Guard members teamed up with Clackamas County leaders to deliver batteries, water, flashlights blankets and medical supplies to those still without power. They have also assisted some residents in getting water for their horses and livestock.

The National Guard has so far delivered supplies to more than 50 people.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has also been performing welfare checks on rural and medically vulnerable residents. Deputies have already talked to more than 500 people over the last couple of days during these welfare checks.