PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Seasons Market announced it will be opening a new store in Milwaukie during the fall of 2023.

The marketplace will replace a vacant grocer space near Highway 224 by the Historic Milwaukie and Ardenwald neighborhoods.

“This commercial area is a vital asset in our community, but it’s been underutilized,” said Joseph Briglio, community development director. “Having a partner like New Seasons invest and expand in Milwaukie should help provide the spark this shopping center has needed for quite some time.”

According to the release, the Milwaukie location will create more than 100 jobs while supporting local producers in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re very happy New Seasons is coming to Milwaukie and eliminating a food desert in our community,” said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba.

The grocery chain has 19 stores across Oregon, Washington and northern California.