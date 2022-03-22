PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News spoke with the owner of a stolen truck that was used as a getaway car after a Kohl’s robbery and crashed after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy.



Matt Schoenecker, said his truck was stolen at the beginning of March and hadn’t seen it until he turned on the news Monday.



Schoenecker told KOIN 6 News he doesn’t know who actually stole his black F-150 but he’s shaken up now that he knows what ultimately ended up happening.

He said, the morning of March 7th, he was warming up his truck then ran inside in his West Linn neighborhood home.



“Went inside, grabbed my youngest, and walked back out. I was inside maybe forty seconds at the most, and the truck was gone. It doesn’t matter where you live. I never thought that would have happened. My kid could have been in the car. Nobody’s safe, so, everybody should not do what I did,” Schoenecker said.

The robbery took place at Kohl’s (9312 NE 5th Ave.) just after 5:30 p.m Monday. According to court documents, the two suspects, later identified as Joshua T. Young and Rashawn L. Anderson, stole shoes and clothing from the store. When confronted by an employee, Young threatened to pull out a gun.

Young and Anderson allegedly fled from the store in a stolen vehicle and drove onto I-5, heading southbound. Officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department pursued the vehicle as the two men continued into city limits.

According to a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of the men, who is believed to be Young, fired two rounds at his police vehicle before losing control of the car and crashing into a pole in the area of E 33rd St. and Watson Ave. The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

Schoenecker believes the truck is totaled now.

The robbery suspects, who police say had that truck this weekend, made their first court appearance Monday.

Joshua T. Young faces charges including robbery, assault, and possession of a stolen vehicle and Rashawn L. Anderson is charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 1st.