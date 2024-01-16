OAK GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 350 trees toppled in just the city of Portland during the arctic blast and blizzard-strength winds. Many more fell throughout the entire region, and each one had a negative impact on those who live there.

In Oak Grove, Tasia Wilson grabbed her son and rushed out of their home to stare at the giant tree that fell over and smashed through the top of their mobile home. The tree fell right through her bedroom — and the ceiling now blocks the door.

“I heard a weird noise and then I heard glass shattering and our whole house shook,” Wilson told KOIN 6 News. “And then my son came running out of his room screaming and crying.”

Wilson found the family dog, then called her husband and told him half their home was gone.

Tasia Wilson’s family lost their Oak Grove house when this tree fell through their roof, January 16, 2024 (KOIN) This tree crushed a house in Oak Grove during a winter storm and left a family of 3 displaced, January 16, 2024 (GoFundMe)

The tree that fell has worried them for some time, she said. Neighbors called the owner of the overgrown vacant land next door several times in the past and asked them to trim the tree or to take it down.

Wilson called that company Tuesday.

“The conversation was that, since we don’t have homeowner’s insurance they’re going to send out a crew and she’s going to talk to the owner and see if he’ll help us but there’s no guarantee they’re going to help us,” she said.

The State of Oregon Insurance Division told KOIN 6 News that when a tree falls on your property it is usually your insurance that handles the claim. They could perhaps go after the tree owner’s insurance company if there is documented negligence.

For now, Tasia Wilson and her family are staying with nearby relatives, trying to get to belongings through tiny holes on the outside of their mobile home. Friends are helping them cover the huge hole in the roof with a tarp.

They’re grateful to be alive — but not sure what will happen to the home they’ve lived in for 9 years.