Off-duty battalion chief helps in Estacada brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Fire crews acted quickly Sunday afternoon when a brush fire broke out at an Estacada property.

Aerial photo of a brush fire in Estacada. August 23, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

By the time crews arrived, the fire was roughly three acres in size and had already burned through four cars and a small shop. Crews first made hose lines to protect a larger shop and yurt on the property, and to keep the fire from spread to the nearby trees.

Without a nearby fire hydrant, trucks and water tenders brought resources out to fight the fire. As one point, an off-duty battalion chief who happened to be flying his own plane came out to assist, locating the fire and taking aerial photos.

Clackamas Fire said thankfully no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.