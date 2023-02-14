No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after at least one deputy fired shots in Wilsonville on Tuesday.

No authorities were injured in the shooting, according to CCSO. Few other details have been released.

The shooting took place near the intersection of SW Wilsonville Rd and SW Town Center Lp E, officials say. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours and authorities are advising drivers to plan for an alternative route.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is heading to the scene.