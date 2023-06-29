One person was fatally shot inside Fantasyland at SE 52nd and Foster in Portland, April 23, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury has found two Portland police officers justified in the shooting death of a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in a Southeast Portland shop in April, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The officers, identified as Nick Wombold and Brian Wheeler, along with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy David Sloboda, were cleared in the death of Jack Watson.

Watson was a suspect in the April 23 shooting of 29-year-old Zachery Freeman, who had been inside the Fantasyland adult store and smoke shop at the time of his death.

A Fantasyland employee, who asked to remain anonymous for safety, previously told KOIN 6 News that a fight broke out between Freeman and Watson before shots were fired in the back of the store.

The day after the Fantasyland shooting, Portland police said they tried to pull over Watson shortly before 11 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

Police say that after several attempts to stop his car, Watson shot at law enforcement before Portland Police officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned fire, killing him.

The PPB officers and CCSO deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per each agency’s policies.