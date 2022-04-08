PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm blaze that ravaged a Lake Oswego apartment complex, displaced 22 people and sent one man to the hospital with burns Thursday night started as a kitchen fire, officials said.

According to the Lake Oswego Police Department, residents at the Uptown at Lake Oswego apartments put a pot of oil on the stove and were waiting for it to heat up when it ignited. The fire spread rapidly through the kitchen and burnt one of the residents on the chest, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Firefighters were called to 258 Evergreen Road from their station just two blocks away.

By the time they arrived, however, officials said flames had already engulfed several units in the complex and the attic. Lake Oswego Fire Department posted videos of crews battling the fire with smoke billowing through windows.

They immediately called for backup and upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters rescued one person and several cats from an apartment after they were trapped from a rapidly spreading fire Thursday night. (Courtesy/LOPD)

A fire that began after a pot of oil ignited in a bottom-floor kitchen affected 14 apartments and destroyed seven units, officials said. (Courtesy/LOPD)

(Courtesy/LOPD)

Firefighters rescued a person and several cats who were trapped in an upstairs apartment, police said, and at least 40 people were evacuated.

Authorities said 22 of those people were displaced from the fire and 14 apartments were affected. Seven of the dwellings were called a “total loss” and made uninhabitable from the heavy damage, officials said. Nine people needed help finding somewhere to stay.

In total, the fire is estimated to have cost $600,000 in damage.

The man who was burnt has since been released from the hospital and one cat died in the fire.