PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a late-night shooting, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says that an officer shot and killed the suspect after facing gunfire.

The initial shooting was reported at around 11:45 pm on SE 82nd Drive, authorities said, where a victim had been shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim pointed out the suspect’s vehicle to deputies as they attempted to flee and a chase followed ending in Happy Valley.

Near Southeast 172nd Avenue, authorities said the suspect opened fire on a deputy who returned fire hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where officials said they later died.

No deputies were harmed and the incident is currently under investigation.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 for any updates.