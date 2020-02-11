‘Old-boy-style racism’ by police leads to $600K settlement

Clackamas County

West Linn police chief behind unwarranted surveillance of black man

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus had his officers initiate unwarranted, racially motivated surveillance and arrest a black Portland man as a favor to the chief’s fishing buddy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the case had no ties to West Linn. The city recently negotiated to pay $600,000 to the target of the rogue investigation, 48-year-old Michael Fesser.

West Linn police also have agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Fesser. It ends a federal lawsuit that Fesser filed in the summer of 2018.

