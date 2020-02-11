‘Old-boy-style racism’ by police leads to $600K settlement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus had his officers initiate unwarranted, racially motivated surveillance and arrest a black Portland man as a favor to the chief’s fishing buddy.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the case had no ties to West Linn. The city recently negotiated to pay $600,000 to the target of the rogue investigation, 48-year-old Michael Fesser.
West Linn police also have agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Fesser. It ends a federal lawsuit that Fesser filed in the summer of 2018.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.