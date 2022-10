One person is dead after crews battled a residential fire in Damascus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: Clackamas Fire).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters responded to a call about a residential blaze on Bohna Park Road in Damascus on Saturday and were told that there was still a resident inside.

After arriving to the scene, Clackamas Fire District said crews found one resident who had escaped and another who did not make it out and had died on the scene.

So far officials have not ruled a direct cause, nor released the names of the residents found.

An investigation is underway.