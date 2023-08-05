PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead after a house fire on Milwaukie’s Lamphier Street early Saturday morning, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the fire around 1:35 a.m. and controlled the fire within 10 minutes, rescuing one victim in two minutes and another victim in three minutes.

(Courtesy: Clackamas Fire)

(Courtesy: Clackamas Fire)

The first victim died and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials say. The victims’ names have not been released.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.