PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person died after sustaining injuries in a shooting with Portland Police Bureau officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday night, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

Deputies and police officers had been pursuing a suspect who they believed was involved in a Portland homicide before shots were fired near the shopping center on Southeast 82nd Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The person they’d been pursuing was injured. The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were administered, but the person died at the scene.

Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Causey Avenue and Southeast Monterey Avenue for the investigation. It reopened at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau officers and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, according to each agency’s policies.

The investigation is being led by the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.